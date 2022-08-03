Epoxy seal applied to 9 bridges in Roscommon, Ogemaw counties

ROSCOMMON CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Transportation has epoxy sealed the decks of nine bridges on I-75 and Rau Road over I-75 in Ogemaw and Roscommon counties.

The $486,000 investment will protect the structural integrity and extend the life of the nine bridges.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the completion of the project as well as three other road and bridge projects across the state on Wednesday.

“Thanks to our hard work, we are moving dirt to fix roads and bridges across Michigan at a record pace. With the completion of these four projects, Michiganders will have a smoother drive, saving them time and money as they run errands, go to work, or travel,” Whitmer said. “Through the end of 2022, we will fix over 16,000 lane miles of road and more than 1,200 bridges, supporting nearly 89,000 jobs. The bipartisan budget I recently signed, will continue to support more projects like these across the state. The projects we’re moving forward with will support more good-paying jobs and deliver on an issue that matters to us all—safe, reliable infrastructure.”

The other projects include resurfacing 17.3 miles of M-37 in Peninsula Township in Grand Traverse County, repairs on Luther Road bridge over US-131 in Osceola County, and culvert replacement on 19 Mile Road over Dalziel Creek in Mecosta County.

