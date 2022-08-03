GOP Gov. candidate Ryan Kelley calls for recount

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan GOP gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley is calling for a recount after the primary election, which saw Tudor Dixon grab the nomination.

Kelley was one of five candidates looking to represent the GOP in the race for Michigan Governor. Early Wednesday morning, Kelley posted to his Facebook page that he will not concede and wants a recount for election integrity.

He posted this to his page:

“Looks like the “testing” was not testing after all, and it was a release of their preferred and predetermined outcome.

NOT CONCEDING!

Let’s see the GOP and the predetermined winner call for a publicly supervised hand recount to uphold election integrity.”

Dixon unofficially received more than 40% of the vote. Kelley pulled in about 15% of the vote. Election results still need to be certified.

Kelley is one of hundreds of people who were arrested and charged for their involvement in the January 6th Capitol riot. He is facing four federal misdemeanor charges and he has plead not guilty.

