Hundreds of customers lose power during severe thunderstorms
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Hundreds of customers have lost power while severe thunderstorms roll through mid-Michigan.
Consumers Energy is reporting the outages in the following counties:
- Arenac County: 165 customers
- Bay County: 21 customers
- Clare County: 354 customers
- Genesee County: 11,770 customers
- Gladwin County: 166 customers
- Iosco County: 658 customers
- Midland County: 74 customers
- Ogemaw County: 824 customers
- Oscoda County: 65 customers
- Saginaw County: 1,065 customers
- Shiawassee County: 701 customers
DTE Energy is also reporting power outages near Millington and Arbela Township in Tuscola County as well as near Lapeer, Columbiaville, and Hadley in Lapeer County.
The First Warn 5 team is tracking Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in multiple counties. For updated weather alerts, click here.
