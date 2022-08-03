Hundreds of customers lose power during severe thunderstorms

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Hundreds of customers have lost power while severe thunderstorms roll through mid-Michigan.

Consumers Energy is reporting the outages in the following counties:

Arenac County: 165 customers

Bay County: 21 customers

Clare County: 354 customers

Genesee County: 11,770 customers

Gladwin County: 166 customers

Iosco County: 658 customers

Midland County: 74 customers

Ogemaw County: 824 customers

Oscoda County: 65 customers

Saginaw County: 1,065 customers

Shiawassee County: 701 customers

DTE Energy is also reporting power outages near Millington and Arbela Township in Tuscola County as well as near Lapeer, Columbiaville, and Hadley in Lapeer County.

The First Warn 5 team is tracking Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in multiple counties. For updated weather alerts, click here.

