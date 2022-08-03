Jenks Co. Park Bathing Beach is closed following unacceptable levels of E. coli

Jenks Co. Park Bathing Beach is closed after the Huron County Health Department announced it...
Jenks Co. Park Bathing Beach is closed after the Huron County Health Department announced it exceeded the acceptable levels of Escherichia coli.((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By Katrenia Busch
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Huron Co. Mich. (WNEM) – Jenks Co. Park Bathing Beach is closed after the Huron County Health Department announced it exceeded the acceptable levels of Escherichia coli.

Huron County Health Department collected bathing beach samples and provided results for the following bathing beaches: Bird Creek, Caseville, Harbor Beach, Jenks, McGraw, Oak Beach, Philp, Port Crescent, Port Crescent, Sleeper, Thompson, Veteran’s, and Wagner.

A composite sample of the three samples collected in 3 to 6 feet of water cannot exceed 300 E. Coli colonies per 100 ml of water, said Environmental Health Director for Huron County Health Department Tip MacGuire, R.S.

If you have any questions, please contact Tip MacGuire at 989-269-3329

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lake water ripples
State widens testing, probe into hexavalent chromium
The Michigan Department of Transportation has epoxy sealed the decks of nine bridges on I-75...
Epoxy seal applied to 9 bridges in Roscommon, Ogemaw counties
MDARD: Never leave pets alone in parked car, especially in warm weather
Here's a look at the top stories we are following this afternoon.
TV5 News Update- Wednesday afternoon, August 3