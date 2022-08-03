Jenks Co. Park Bathing Beach is closed following unacceptable levels of E. coli

Huron Co. Mich. (WNEM) – Jenks Co. Park Bathing Beach is closed after the Huron County Health Department announced it exceeded the acceptable levels of Escherichia coli.

Huron County Health Department collected bathing beach samples and provided results for the following bathing beaches: Bird Creek, Caseville, Harbor Beach, Jenks, McGraw, Oak Beach, Philp, Port Crescent, Port Crescent, Sleeper, Thompson, Veteran’s, and Wagner.

A composite sample of the three samples collected in 3 to 6 feet of water cannot exceed 300 E. Coli colonies per 100 ml of water, said Environmental Health Director for Huron County Health Department Tip MacGuire, R.S.

If you have any questions, please contact Tip MacGuire at 989-269-3329

