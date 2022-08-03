Mid-Michigan projects receive $786K to reduce crime

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Federal funding will be distributed to local programs to help reduce crime and improve public safety.

Congressman Dan Kildee announced on Wednesday the funding would go to 10 mid-Michigan community projects.

This includes $786,000 to support the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office Inmate Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education (IGNITE) program and the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office restorative justice program.

Kildee said the programs help lower recidivism rates and improve public safety.

Through the IGNITE program, inmates at the Genesee County Jail can receive a high school level of education and get back into society after serving their time.

“This is really important part of this initiative,” Kildee said. “To not have the justice system be a merry-go-round and have people go in and out and back in and out again. This is a chance for a new start.”

During the announcement, Kildee was joined by Sheriff Chris Swanson, Prosecutor David Leyton, and County Board of Commissioners Chairman Domonique Clemons.

