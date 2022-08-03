Police look to return property to owners following Swan Valley Condo fire
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Thomas Township Public Safety is reporting unclaimed property has been recovered after a recent fire.
In a Facebook post to residents impacted by the Swan Valley Condo fire, authorities said that multiple items were found. Some items include long guns, watches, a metal box, costume jewelry and a laundry basket with a crotchet blanket.
If you have any items missing, you can call 989-781-1300.
