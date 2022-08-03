Police look to return property to owners following Swan Valley Condo fire

Multiple mid-Michigan fire departments are at the scene of a fire at Swan Valley Condominiums...
Multiple mid-Michigan fire departments are at the scene of a fire at Swan Valley Condominiums in Thomas Township.(Source: Chris Vogtmann.)
By Anna Muckenfuss
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Thomas Township Public Safety is reporting unclaimed property has been recovered after a recent fire.

In a Facebook post to residents impacted by the Swan Valley Condo fire, authorities said that multiple items were found. Some items include long guns, watches, a metal box, costume jewelry and a laundry basket with a crotchet blanket.

If you have any items missing, you can call 989-781-1300.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

MDARD: Never leave pets alone in parked car, especially in warm weather
Here's a look at the top stories we are following this afternoon.
TV5 News Update- Wednesday afternoon, August 3
Meteorologist Mathieu Mondro has your latest forecast.
First Warn5- Wednesday afternoon, August 3
The soldiers have been training for this ride for months (Source: Pexels)
Safety campaign to take place August 7-13