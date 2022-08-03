Republican candidate for congressional 2nd district elected

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Congressman John Moolenaar has been elected the Republican candidate for the congressional second district.

Moolenaar will face Democrat Jerry Hilliard for the seat in the November election.

Moolenaar issued the following statement:

“I am honored to have the voters’ support and to be our party’s nominee for the new Second District. I will never stop fighting for our values and our constitutional rights. I would like to thank my biggest supporters, my wife Amy and our family for everything they have done to support me. I also want to thank my hard-working campaign team and our wonderful volunteers who have worked hard to bring us over the finish line. President Biden’s policies are failing Michigan families and I am working every day to stop them. I support policies that will keep our country strong and safe, including American energy independence, a secure border, funding the police, and putting parents and students first in our schools. I look forward to being on the campaign trail this fall as Republicans unite and work together for victory in November.”

