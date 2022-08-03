Republican candidate for congressional 8th district elected

FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Paul Junge has been elected the Republican candidate for the congressional eighth district.

Junge will face incumbent Congressman Dan Kildee for the seat in the November election.

“I’m grateful for the strong support in the primary, commend my fellow candidates and their supporters, and look forward to unifying Independents, Republicans, and fed-up Democrats to defeat liberal Washington DC politician Dan Kildee. Families are struggling with the rising cost of goods and a weak economy, yet all Dan Kildee does is vote 100% in favor of Biden’s failed agenda,” Junge said.

“I will fight to improve our economy and help families better afford the rising cost of goods by reducing the tax burden, stopping reckless Washington DC spending, and increasing American energy production. We will move in the right direction again by empowering Michigan families and small businesses rather than letting liberal politician Dan Kildee continue to damage our economy and family budgets.”

