Safety campaign to take place August 7-13

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - This August police will be focusing on reducing injuries and fatalities during Bicyclist Safety Enforcement Week.

The state said that mobilization grants have been awarded to several law enforcement agencies across Michigan to address safety on the road.

Starting August 7, officers will focus on enforcing laws that help keep bicyclists safe.

The Office of Highway Safety Planning said that the cities of Ann Arbor, Detroit, Kalamazoo, Lansing and Warren have the highest number of bicycle-involved crashes over a five-year period.

“Bicyclists are one of the most vulnerable roadway users, and in Michigan, there are about 25 bicyclist fatalities each year. We must continue to combat bicycle-involved crashes because the death of even one bicyclist is one too many,” said Alicia Sledge, interim director of the OHSP.

Over the last five years, 132 people have been killed in bicycle-involved crashes in Michigan.

During the campaign, officers will be on the lookout for violations by drivers that include illegal turns, failing to stop at a signal or stop sign, failing to give at least three feet when passing a bicyclist and blocking a roadway that interferes with the normal flow of traffic.

Officers will also be looking for violations by bicyclists that include not riding with traffic, not using lights when biking at night and riding more than two side by side.

In 2021, there were 1,260 bicyclists involved in crashes.

