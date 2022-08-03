Severe T-Storm Watch issued until 9 PM

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’ve seen showers and thunderstorms through the morning, and a few of them in our far northern areas have had Severe Thunderstorm Warnings associated with them.

For this afternoon and evening, the National Weather Service has issued a Severe T-Storm Watch for much of the TV5 viewing area until 9 PM, indicating conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorm development.

This Evening & Overnight

Thunderstorms are ongoing around the area as of 2:40 PM this afternoon, so before heading out for any outdoor work or plans, be sure to check in with our Interactive Radar before heading out. Even without severe weather, rain and thunderstorms will remain possible through the evening before becoming much more spotty late tonight. Some of this rain will be heavy at times.

If storms do become severe, damaging wind between 50-70 MPH will be the primary hazard. However, we also can’t rule out hail or an isolated tornado.

In addition to the thunderstorms, temperatures will remain warm to hot, with plenty of humidity. Be sure to take proper heat precautions in any areas where the heat index is high tonight, mainly in our southern communities who have been exposed to more sunshine today ahead of our incoming storms.

As always, you can send any rainfall or damage reports to the WNEM-TV5 Facebook page wall, or email them to WNEM@wnem.com. We will be staffed in the weather center as long as the threat remains.

