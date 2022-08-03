State widens testing, probe into hexavalent chromium

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The state environment department announced investigators are widening a water sampling effort at and downstream of a release of hexavalent chromium into the Huron River.

Hexavalent chromium is a carcinogen that can cause adverse health effects through ingestion, skin contact, or inhalation.

Michiganders with questions can call a hotline at 800-648-6942 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) sampled nine locations on Wednesday to help track the pollutant’s location. The results are expected on Thursday.

Inspections are also taking place within the Tribar Manufacturing facility in Wixom, where the release occurred. Wastewater is discharged to Norton Creek, which flows into the Huron River.

Results of the first two tests that were taken Tuesday at the mouth of the creek did not detect the carcinogen, EGLE stated.

Until further notice, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is recommending residents and pets avoid contact with the Huron River water between North Wixom Road and Kensington Road.

Officials recommend no swimming, wading, playing, or drinking water directly from the river. They also said not to water plants or eat fish from the section of the river.

