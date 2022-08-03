Storms cause arcing wires across Genesee Co.

Fire department responding to multiple arcing wire calls
Fire department responding to multiple arcing wire calls
By James Paxson
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - As crews across mid-Michigan tend to downed power lines following Wednesday afternoon’s storms, the Grand Blanc Township Fire Department is reminding people about what to do if they see a downed wire.

The department said it’s been busy responding to multiple arcing wires calls.

If you come across one, the department urges people to stay at least 25 feet away and call 9-1-1.

