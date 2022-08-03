Storms cause arcing wires across Genesee Co.

GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - As crews across mid-Michigan tend to downed power lines following Wednesday afternoon’s storms, the Grand Blanc Township Fire Department is reminding people about what to do if they see a downed wire.

The department said it’s been busy responding to multiple arcing wires calls.

If you come across one, the department urges people to stay at least 25 feet away and call 9-1-1.

