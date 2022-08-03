Strong storms possible Wednesday, hot & humid

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Tuesday was a beautiful day which allowed for any outdoor activities or plans to go smoothly! Conditions do turn active again today, though, as storms are expected at times around Mid-Michigan. Some storms could reach the strong or even severe level, the greatest opportunity for that to happen is during the afternoon hours. Overall, you’ll want to stay weather aware all day today, but especially after lunch.

Today

Storms are already making eastward progress near Traverse City, Cadillac, and Manistee before dawn this morning. This activity should be able to move through our northern tier all the way through 9 to 10 AM this morning. Severe weather chances are low, if not non-existent, with these primary storms, but they’ll still put down a lot of rainfall and produce a plethora or lightning strikes too. If you’re located near Houghton Lake, Rose City, West Branch, Whittemore, Hale, and Oscoda, keep tabs on our Interactive Radar as you head out the door this morning.

After this rain, attention turns to this afternoon. One thing to note, the farther north those storms stay this morning, the better the severe weather chances for our PM hours. If all holds, then the heat and humidity will be able to fuel a new line/cluster of storms across the Saginaw Bay and central Michigan, which would start to make progress towards the southeast through the afternoon. The timeframe for severe weather chances is from 12 PM to 8 PM. These storms have the potential to bring all types of severe weather, but the primary threat is still with damaging wind gusts of 60+ mph. Hail with diameter of 1″ is also possible. While not a great chance, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out as some rotation will be present early this afternoon. The best window for that will be towards the first half of our severe window, around 12 PM to 4 PM.

Wednesday has a slight risk of severe storms in the afternoon. (WNEM)

Heavy rain is also possible with flash flooding a risk in urban and low-lying areas. Like the storm on Monday, these will be efficient rain-makers today as there will be a lot of water vapor in the atmosphere for them to feed off of. This would mean storms have the ability to bring 1 to 2 inches of rain to an area in as little as one to two hours. If you live in an area prone to flooding under heavy rain, or your yard sees standing water easily, make sure you keep objects you want to protect on an elevated surface!

Heavy rains Wednesday pose a flash flooding risk in urban and low-lying areas. (WNEM)

Highs will be into the upper 80s and lower 90s today. The heat will partially depend on how much sun we can get late this morning, behind the storms that have been rolling through initially. Any sun will also help to build more storm fuel/instability, which helps hold any severe chance during the afternoon. It will be very humid today too, dew points will stretch well into the 70s this afternoon. You could say it will be feeling “tropical” today! It will also be breezy with a southwest wind from 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Wednesday will be a hot and humid day. (WNEM)

Tonight

Although our severe weather chance ends near 8 PM, isolated showers and storms will still try to hang on past dusk and into the overnight too. The best chance through the overnight will start to shift south and east. With any clouds and showers hanging around, lows will still be mild in the middle to upper 60s. Expect a wind shift by the end of the night as a cold front moves through, turning the wind northwesterly at 5 to 15 mph.

Thursday

Isolated showers and storms could still linger to the south and east as the cold front stalls out, but coverage has been trending downwards in our most recent high-resolution data. Those storms could still bring some isolated pockets of steady rain, but less moisture than Wednesday will inhibit the heavy rainfall potential. The heat is short-lived too, as we’re back to highs in the lower 80s Thursday. The wind stays lighter too at 5 to 15 mph with a generally north direction.

Thursday will be cooler than Wednesday as a cold front moves through. (WNEM)

Temperatures increase again this weekend, give that a check on the full 7-Day Forecast!

