Two mid-Michigan residents appointed to state Juvenile Justice Committee

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently signed an executive order to recreate the Michigan Committee on Juvenile Justice, which is tasked with developing and reviewing the state’s juvenile justice plan.

Two members on the committee are from the mid-Michigan area.

“You know, I’m really grateful for the opportunity to be selected and appointed to this committee,” said Claudnyse Holloman, member of the committee.

Holloman was appointed to the committee by Whitmer. Whitmer is revamping the committee, bringing it in line with the requirements of the Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Act.

Under Whitmer’s executive order, the committee is tasked with the development and review of the state’s Juvenile Justice Plan. Holloman, who is the president and CEO of Voices for Children Advocacy Center in Flint, is eager to get started.

“To look at ways to provide mentorship to children who are in a situation, that find themselves in a situation, and to really look at what mental health looks like for youth, to try and reform that piece of it as well. A lot of times it’s either a home situation, it could be a mental health situation, it could be just that they need a resilient adult in their life,” Holloman said.

Holloman, who will represent private nonprofit organizations, said she is looking forward to collaborating with other committee members. While at the same time, working with the youth who have been impacted and are currently part of the system.

“One child that’s able to be helped by a system is really a critical adult, that then becomes able to help other children, and to make the world a better place,” Holloman said.

Also appointed to the committee is Sandra Lindsey, executive director of the Saginaw County Mental Health Authority. Lindsey will serve on the committee until August 2024 to represent licensed individuals with experience in preventing and addressing mental health and substance abuse needs in delinquent youth and you at risk of delinquency.

