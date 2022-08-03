WATCH LIVE: New defendant named in Oxford High School shooting lawsuit

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Attorney Ven Johnson said his office has filed a motion to add a new defendant in a lawsuit regarding the Oxford High School Shooting.

Johnson’s office said that after reviewing surveillance footage they decided to add a new defendant.

“Evidence shows this new defendant likewise failed to protect Oxford High School students, which could have prevented the injuries and death of multiple victims,” Johnson’s office said.

The families of Tate Myre, Justin Shilling and Keegan Gregory are expected to be present at the press conference.

