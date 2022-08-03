Whitmer: We are going to court to defend legal abortion

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s office announced they had secured a temporary restraining order that prevents county prosecutors from charging people who provide reproductive health care.

This comes a day after the Michigan Court of Appeals issued a ruling that would allow prosecutors that charge doctors and nurses.

“We are going to court today to defend legal abortion in Michigan,” Whitmer said. “The status of abortion in Michigan remains precarious, and we are fighting like hell to make sure medical decisions are left between a woman and her doctor. I will keep fighting like hell to keep abortion safe and legal in Michigan.”

The state’s ban on abortion from 1931 does not have exceptions for rape or incest.

