Battalion Chief: Department responded to 25-30 calls for downed power lines

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Consumers Energy said more than 84,000 homes and businesses across the state lost power following Wednesday afternoon’s storms.

The Flint Fire Department responded to a call of a tree on top of a semi-truck on West Fourth Avenue and Mason Street near downtown Flint on Wednesday.

The semi from Kennedy Excavating was leaving a construction site entrance on Mason.

Andre Linden, who lives near the site, said he saw the tree come down during a strong gust of wind around 4 p.m.

He said it appeared the driver of the truck initially did not realize the problem and started to drive off. He dragged the tree about 100 feet.

Linden said he saw sparks from the power line and called 9-1-1.

The fire department sent a crew to the scene.

Battalion Chief Kwame Hogan said crews made sure the driver was OK until Consumers gave the driver the all-clear to exit the truck.

Hogan said the department responded to 25 to 30 calls for downed power lines and he’s expecting more calls to come in Thursday.

Consumers Energy said nearly 150 company and contractor crews are assessing damages in six counties, including Genesee.

