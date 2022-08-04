Bay City restaurant owner pleads guilty to tax evasion

A Bay City restaurant owner is accused of under-reporting his income and is now facing a federal charge of tax evasion.
By James Paxson
Published: Aug. 4, 2022
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A man who owns multiple restaurants in the Bay City area pleaded guilty to tax evasion in federal court.

Jose Costilla, 45, appeared in-person for court on Aug. 2 where he pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion.

On July 7, Costilla was charged with filing a false tax return in the Eastern District of Michigan United States Court.

Costilla made and submitted a fake income tax return for the 2018 calendar year in late May of 2019, according to court documents.

“The tax return reported approximately $39,205 of total income, whereas, Jose Costilla knew that he had received total income substantially in excess of that amount,” court documents said.

Costilla’s sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 13 at 4 p.m.

