Flags to be lowered to honor fallen Clare Co. deputy

A Clare County sheriff's deputy was severely injured after an accident Monday, the sheriff’s...
A Clare County sheriff's deputy was severely injured after an accident Monday, the sheriff’s office said.(Source: Clare County Sheriff's Office.)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff to honor a Clare County deputy who died while on duty.

Deputy Nicole Shuff was injured in an accident while responding to a medical emergency at the Clare County Fairground on July 25. She passed away after suffering serious head injuries.

Flags within the State Capitol and all public buildings and grounds across Michigan will be lowered on Friday to coincide with the date of Shuff’s funeral.

“Sheriff’s Deputy Nichole Shuff was a dedicated public servant who served Michigan for years in the Clare County Sheriff’s Department,” Whitmer said.”My thoughts are with her family and friends during this difficult time. As a former prosecutor, public safety is a top priority, and I will work with anyone to ensure our law enforcement officers have the resources they need to succeed.”

Shuff was a volunteer deputy and served as a member of the Clare County Mounted Division for two years. She leaves behind a husband, immediate family, and close friends.

Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments, and other organizations are also encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

Flags should be returned to full staff on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
A ‘daunting’ job: Detroit cops comb landfill for teen’s body
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (MI) hosts a roundtable with parents on Bipartisan education budget
Whitmer files renewed request for right to abortions in Michigan
A plane carrying two people went down Saturday night in Stony Point, injuring all on board.
Two men die in plane crash near South Haven airport
Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Aug. 4th