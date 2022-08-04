Isolated t-storms south Thursday, drying out towards the end of the week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Wednesday afternoon saw active weather returning to the area which brought some storm damage and a few power outages too. One beneficial part of the storms, though, was the rainfall. Many locations saw a decent rain which helps with the dry conditions, but still won’t be enough to pull the area out of drought. As we progress towards the end of the week, conditions will continue to turn quieter, but also drier.

Today

As you’re heading out the door you may encounter leftover damp areas on roadways. No rain is currently falling, but we are seeing more clouds south this morning. It’s also still quite muggy, dew points are on either side of 70 degrees. Dew points are expected to stay in the upper 60s range today making it continue to feel humid. That moisture will also feed a few more storm chances today. Storms are not expected to reach severe levels today, though they still could have some gusty winds and heavy downpours. Those downpours would still be able to bring rainfall totals around 1″ in the heaviest spots. Most activity will begin to fire up shortly before noon.

Lingering moisture and a stalled out cold front will bring more pop-up showers and storms Thursday. No severe weather is expected. (WNEM)

Highs today will be near normal for early August reaching the lower to middle 80s. The wind today will be lighter at 5 to 10 mph with generally a northerly direction. It will start off out of the northwest, slowly shifting northeast through the day.

High temperatures Thursday are just a touch above normal for early August. (WNEM)

Tonight

As the heating of the day goes away and a cold front continues to wash out this evening, showers and storms will mostly fade away. While an isolated shower is still possible to the south overnight, most will be dry with continued milder weather. Lows will sink to around 64 degrees, but middle 50s take hold up north. This is as clouds hang around in our southern communities, but skies clear up north. The wind will be lighter at 5 to 10 mph from the northeast.

Clearer skies north will allow temperatures to fall to the middle 50s north. (WNEM)

Friday

Sky conditions trend even brighter heading into Friday with mostly sunny skies for the majority of the area. Shower chances will remain farther south in the lower peninsula, but with some rain being in the vicinity of our southern tier, we won’t rule out a stray shower near Flint, Owosso, or Lapeer. Temperatures will be similar to Thursday, seeing highs in the lower to middle 80s Friday. The wind will continue from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Early Weekend Outlook

More heat makes a return this weekend ahead of another low pressure and cold front. Expect highs to reach into the lower 90s Saturday, then upper 80s Sunday. Humidity will also still be a factor this weekend as dew points will remain well into the 60s. Even on Saturday night, lows are only expected to fall to around 70 degrees.

Saturday is dry with mostly sunny skies starting off, then fair weather clouds may be able to bubble up through the afternoon (like last weekend). Sunday has been trending drier during the day as the cold front has been shifting closer to Monday, but a few showers and thunderstorms may still be able to pop up in the afternoon and evening. The passage of the cold front into Monday will bring more rain chances then, but also cool down temperatures for the start of next workweek.

The weekend sees hot weather returning. Rain chances start to come into the fold Sunday afternoon. (WNEM)

