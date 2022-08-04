MDOC: Operation in Mt. Pleasant to apprehend parole absconder

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Corrections worked with the Michigan State Police and United States Marshals Service to arrest a parole absconder in Mt. Pleasant on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the MDOC said when they arrived at the Mt. Pleasant home, multiple people were trying to leave in a car.

Authorities said they blocked the car and everyone went back into the home.

MDOC said gas was used to force everyone out of the home.

Everybody left the home. Nobody was injured.

MDOC reported four people were taken to jail.

