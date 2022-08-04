Michigan doctors discussed medical impact if 1931 Abortion Ban were enforced

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer filed a legal brief with the Michigan Supreme Court urging them to keep a statewide injunction to prevent the state’s 1931 abortion ban from being enforced.

The ban, if enforced, would not make exceptions for cases of rape or incest.

Thursday, doctors shared what the medical impact would be if the ban were to be enforced.

Dr. Stephanie Markle talked about Tudor Dixon, the republican nominee for governor.

“She has said on multiple occasions that she supports a near total ban on abortions. Including in cases of rape, incest, and even the rape of a minor child, or victim of sexual abuse,” Markle said.

Markle is part of the Committee to Protect Health Care. That group held a virtual press conference, sharing their concerns about Dixon and abortion rights in Michigan.

“She isn’t just going against what Michiganders believe to be fair and right for women’s health, but she’s also going against medical science, evidence, and health care,” Markle said.

Other physicians like Dr. Donna Harrison, CEO of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists, does not believe health care for women would be in danger if Dixon becomes governor.

“It’s really ridiculous, this fear mongering that’s going on. To say women aren’t going to be able to have health care because elective abortion is banned. You have to realize, by definition an elective abortion has no medical reason for it,” Harrison said.

Harrison said the only reason to have an elective abortion is to produce a dead baby. She said that type of abortion needs to be banned, even in cases of rape.

“Most of the time in these situations, abortion covers for the rapist. It does not act for the benefit of the girl who was raped,” Harrison said.

Harrison said the rape victim would not only endure the trauma of being raped, she would also endure a second trauma of an abortion as well.

“It’s really important for women to understand abortion is not a risk-free procedure. It has immediate complications, and it has long-term complications,” Harrison said.

Harrison said women having an abortion are at an increased risk of death or dying by suicide within a year after the procedure. But physicians like Markle stand behind a woman’s right to choose.

“Tudor Dixon, who is a politician, a businesswoman, she’s not a physician, she’s not a doctor, and she shouldn’t be telling doctors and physicians how to practice medicine,” Markle said.

TV5 reached out to Dixon and her campaign to find out her stance on abortion rights.

Her statement on this ballot initiative reads in part:

“What you need to know is this amendment will eliminate parental consent requirements for minor children to get abortions.... I will be voting no on this amendment.”

