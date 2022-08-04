Police: 1 injured after crashing into Birch Run General RV property

BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WNEM) - One resident was injured after crashing into the General RV property in Birch Run on Thursday.

The injured driver received minor injuries and was taken to the hospital as a precaution, according to the Birch Run Police Department.

There was only on vehicle in this crash.

Police say, alcohol does not look like it is a factor.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.