Sheriff’s Office: 1 dead in weather-related traffic crash

LAPEER CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Lapeer woman died because of injuries she received in a weather-related traffic crash on Wednesday.

On Wednesday at about 4:33 p.m. the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a crash at the intersection of Imlay City and Wilder Road. Just after 4 p.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued a thunderstorm warning.

A 2019 Dodge Ram was parked in a vacant lot at the intersection. The truck received damage to the windshield and roof, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver was a 39-year-old Lapeer man. The man’s wife, 36-year-old Katelyn Furneaux from Lapeer, was in the passenger seat.

The sheriff’s office said their 12-year-old son was in the back seat behind the driver.

The truck was going west on Peppermill Road near Force Road in Attica Township. A tree adjacent to the road came down on top of the truck.

A branch entered the passenger compartment and injured Furneaux, according to the sheriff’s office.

Furneaux was the only injury and EMS took her to McLaren in Lapeer.

At about 8 p.m. Wednesday, she died because of her injuries at the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

This crash is under investigation.

