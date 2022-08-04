Sheriff’s Office: 1 dead in weather-related traffic crash

A Lapeer woman died because of injuries she received in a weather-related traffic crash on...
A Lapeer woman died because of injuries she received in a weather-related traffic crash on Wednesday.(Source: Lapeer County Sheriff's Office.)
By James Paxson
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAPEER CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Lapeer woman died because of injuries she received in a weather-related traffic crash on Wednesday.

On Wednesday at about 4:33 p.m. the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a crash at the intersection of Imlay City and Wilder Road. Just after 4 p.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued a thunderstorm warning.

A 2019 Dodge Ram was parked in a vacant lot at the intersection. The truck received damage to the windshield and roof, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver was a 39-year-old Lapeer man. The man’s wife, 36-year-old Katelyn Furneaux from Lapeer, was in the passenger seat.

The sheriff’s office said their 12-year-old son was in the back seat behind the driver.

The truck was going west on Peppermill Road near Force Road in Attica Township. A tree adjacent to the road came down on top of the truck.

A branch entered the passenger compartment and injured Furneaux, according to the sheriff’s office.

Furneaux was the only injury and EMS took her to McLaren in Lapeer.

At about 8 p.m. Wednesday, she died because of her injuries at the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

This crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Michigan doctors discussed medical impact if 1931 Abortion Ban were enforced
Michigan doctors discussed medical impact if 1931 Abortion Ban were enforced
One resident was injured after crashing into the General RV property in Birch Run on Thursday.
Police: 1 injured after crashing into Birch Run General RV property
Tips to consider when costs are rising for student loans
Tips to consider when costs are rising for student loans
A man was taken into custody after allegedly crashing his vehicle and fleeing the scene.
Police: Suspect in custody for OWI after crashing into ditch