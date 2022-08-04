Spotty rain this evening, drying out for Friday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Although we haven’t seen any severe weather for Thursday, we haven’t been able to shake the downpours completely today.

For those hoping to dry out, thankfully these have been much more isolated than our previous chances this week. Though if you get caught under one, it may not seem much different as the rainfall within these showers and storms is still heavy at times.

You can track these before you head out with our Interactive Radar.

This Evening & Overnight

Outside of any isolated areas of rain, it should be a decent summer night. Temperatures are a mix of 70s and 80s, but there is still plenty of humidity to go around, so depending on your preferences, that may be less than ideal.

Severe weather is not expected with any of the showers and storms tonight. While there will be a small chance overnight, most of these should diminish as we get closer to the overnight.

Skies will be clear to partly cloudy to start the overnight, but as temperatures cool off, we could see clouds and areas of fog fill in toward the morning hours on Friday. Lows will remain mild in the 60s for most again tonight.

Friday

Although areas of clouds and fog could be around to start the day, expectations are that skies should clear out as the day goes along, with mostly sunny skies taking over to end the workweek. Although there is a small chance for a pop-up shower, the coverage is expected to be less than today, so most areas shouldn’t see any rain at all. It’s not a chance to plan your day around.

High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to middle 80s on Friday, cooler near the lakeshore thanks to an east northeasterly wind around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Mostly clear skies will continue through your Friday evening plans and the threat for rain should diminish as well. Lows will remain in the 60s into Saturday morning, and clouds and fog could develop once again with mugginess remaining high.

