Whitmer files renewed request for right to abortions in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer urged the Michigan Supreme Court to consider her lawsuit that asks the court to decide if the state constitution protects the right to abortions.

On Monday, the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled county prosecutors could prosecute doctors and nurses for providing reproductive care.

Whitmer then secured a temporary restraining order that prevents county prosecutors from charging people who provide reproductive health care.

On Wednesday, Whitmer filed a renewed request with the Michigan Supreme Court to constitutionally protect the right to abortion in Michigan.

The state’s ban on abortion from 1931 does not have exceptions for rape or incest.

“Today, I urged the Michigan Supreme Court to take up my lawsuit to constitutionally protect abortion in Michigan. The current lack of legal clarity has already caused confusion for women, doctors and nurses, and health care systems multiple times,” Whitmer said. “Monday’s fire drill is yet another example of why the Michigan Supreme Court must act. A legal patchwork that changes day to day, county to county is untenable. We need certainty that access to abortion is constitutionally protected in Michigan. Every day we delay, health care providers will question if they are able to provide care safely, or if their work will lead to prosecution and possible jail time. I will keep fighting like hell to protect Michigan women.”

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.