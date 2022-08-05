Canadian student-athletes visit Flint for CANUSA games

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint is welcoming athletes from Hamilton, Ontario to take part in the 64th annual CANUSA games this weekend.

Student-athletes will compete in a variety of sports competitions during the three-day event. CANUSA is the last International Olympic competition in North America.

The opening ceremony kicked off at the Dort Federal Event Center on Friday, Aug. 5. The closing ceremony will be behind Flint City Hall on Sunday, Aug. 7.

“The fact that CANUSA is the longest running event of its kind in North America is a testament to ours and our sister city’s commitment to fellowship and community engagement,” Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “Since 1958, kids and adults alike from both Flint and Hamilton have grown up with the games as an institution that promotes cooperation, competition and friendship.”

The 2022 CANUSA games will feature boys baseball, boys and girls basketball, bowling, darts, golf, ice hockey, pickleball, skeet, boys and girls soccer, swimming, track and field, and girls volleyball.

The visiting student-athletes are hosted by local families, allowing them to experience what Flint has to offer.

