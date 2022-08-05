Hot & humid weekend ahead, storms possible Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Warm summer temperatures and humidity have stuck around for our Friday and as we head into the weekend, that trend doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

We’ve avoided rain for the most part today and most areas should continue that trend tonight. However, that changes going into the second half of the weekend on Sunday, and some of that will continue into Monday. In positive news, we’ll have a chance to put an even bigger dent in our rainfall deficits, and may be able to make some changes to the Drought Monitor next Thursday.

This Evening & Overnight

Although most won’t see a thing, there are showers and thunderstorms lurking to our south tonight as you get closer to I-94. While this is where the better chances will lie, we’ve seen some occasional flare ups close to the I-69 corridor, so we’ll mention a small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm through sunset (8:53 PM). After that point, the threat should diminish as we lose the heating of the day. This is not a chance that’s worth planning your evening around.

Plenty of sun is expected this evening around Mid-Michigan, but plan for it to remain humid. (WNEM)

Much of our cloud cover will diminish after that point as well, but like we’ve seen the last few nights, some low clouds and fog could develop overnight into early Saturday in places. Winds will be light and variable.

Lows will remain mild and muggy, with temperatures settling into mostly the middle and upper 60s.

Saturday

Saturday will be the drier day of the weekend with partly to mostly sunny skies expected. Although we’ll have plenty of humidity available, we should see warmer temperatures and sinking air above our heads keep any showers and thunderstorms at bay. The exception could be if a lake breeze develops and kicks something off, but that’s not expected at this time.

Highs will be very warm and humid to start the weekend. (WNEM)

Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s, with potential for a few areas to reach into the middle 90s if our fair weather cloud development comes in less than expected. With the humidity factored in, it should feel more like the middle 90s. Winds will be southwest around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Dry weather should hold through Saturday evening plans, but don’t expect much of a cool down. Lows should settle in the 70s in most areas Saturday night.

Sunday

A cold front moving in from the west will bring increasing clouds during the morning, followed by increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms, primarily in the afternoon and evening. Areas north of the Tri-Cities, especially northwestern areas, will see the rain sooner in the morning hours.

High temperatures for Sunday August 7th. (WNEM)

High temperatures on Sunday will be tricky, dependent on the arrival time of rain in your town. Lows 80s are expected to the north and west, while middle 80s to low 90s can be expected to the south and east. It will remain very humid on Sunday. Winds will remain southwest as well, around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected primarily Sunday afternoon and evening. (WNEM)

While there are expected to be breaks in the rain, if you have plans outdoors on Sunday, especially in the late afternoon and evening, have a backup plan if you don’t want to cancel. It doesn’t appear that our severe weather threat is high at the moment for Sunday, but locally heavy rain is possible with any shower or thunderstorm.

Most will pick up between 0.10″ to 0.50″ of rain on Sunday, but expect those amounts to be higher in heavy thunderstorms. Our northern counties could pick up a bit more than 0.50″.

Rain chances will remain reasonably high Sunday night into Monday. (WNEM)

Rain chances will continue into Sunday night and Monday, with temperatures staying warm overnight, keeping us from getting any relief. Lows into Monday will remain in the upper 60s to around 70.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.