MSP seeks public assistance identifying person of interest at Munger Potato Fest

MSP announced Monday, a 27-year-old Birch Run man was wounded after being stabbed during a...
MSP announced Monday, a 27-year-old Birch Run man was wounded after being stabbed during a fight with another man while attending the festival (Michigan State Police)(WNEM)
By Katrenia Busch
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY REGION, Mich. (WNEM) -Michigan State Police Troopers are asking for public assistance identifying a person of interest involved in a stabbing at the Munger Potato Festival.

MSP announced Monday, a 27-year-old Birch Run man was wounded after being stabbed during a fight with another man while attending the festival.

The photo was taken Sun. July 31. Around 12 a.m. at the Munger Potato Fest, MSP said.

Described as a 16–25-year-old man with brown hair and a slim build, MSP said.

If you have any information, you can contact Trooper Barlow at 989-495-5555.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Canadian student-athletes visit Flint for CANUSA games
Canadian student-athletes visit Flint for CANUSA games
The largest annual increase in median monthly single-family listings is based on house canary’s...
Rising rental costs are pricing some out as demand for affordable options increases
Here are the top stories we're following today, August 5th
TV5 News Update: Friday Afternoon, August 5th
A mother and her 4-year-old daughter are in critical condition after they were struck by a...
Police: 4-year-old, mother in critical condition after being struck by car