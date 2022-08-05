MSP seeks public assistance identifying person of interest at Munger Potato Fest

BAY REGION, Mich. (WNEM) -Michigan State Police Troopers are asking for public assistance identifying a person of interest involved in a stabbing at the Munger Potato Festival.

MSP announced Monday, a 27-year-old Birch Run man was wounded after being stabbed during a fight with another man while attending the festival.

The photo was taken Sun. July 31. Around 12 a.m. at the Munger Potato Fest, MSP said.

Described as a 16–25-year-old man with brown hair and a slim build, MSP said.

If you have any information, you can contact Trooper Barlow at 989-495-5555.

