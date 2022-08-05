Mostly dry Friday with more heat & humidity

Meteorologist John Gross has your Friday morning forecast.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking another hot and humid stretch leading into the upcoming weekend.

Rain chances will be limited for Friday. We track better chances going into the end of the weekend leading into next week.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Today & Tonight

More clouds will be common to start off the morning. Many should stay dry. Pop-up chances for a shower or storm will hold today. Better chances into the PM and areas south of the Tri-Cities near Flint along a frontal boundary.

Despite this chance, decreasing clouds into the afternoon is looking likely for many. This should lead to partly to mostly sunny skies. Outdoor plans for later today should be in good shape for many weather wise.

Track any pop-up showers or t-storms with our Interactive Radar!

Highs later this afternoon should reach back into the 80s. NE winds around 5-15 mph will keep lakeshore communities cooler in the 70s. Humidity values will be higher with dew points in the 60s.

Later this evening, mostly clear skies will be common going into the overnight hours. Lows in the 60s.

Weekend Outlook

Saturday could start the day with some patchy fog due to light winds and more moisture to work with any humidity values will be staying high; dew points near 70.

Find ways to keep cool outdoors along with keeping yourself and your pets hydrated!

Saturday is looking drier and brighter compared to Sunday. Highs both days near 90.

More sunshine Saturday, more clouds by Sunday AM. Along a cold front later Sunday PM into Monday will be the best chance for rain and t-storms within the extended forecast.

Next Week

Monday will have the best chance to experience some appreciable rain and t-storm chances to start the new week. Behind a cold front Monday, less humidity and a “cool down will be likely into next week.

Mid-next week is trending drier with temperatures in the 70s near 80. More sunshine is also looking more likely.

Check out the 7 Day Forecast for your region here!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.