MSP traffic enforcement operations on I-75 set to begin Aug. 7

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Michigan State Police troopers and motor carrier officers will take part in a statewide traffic enforcement operation involving I-75 from Sunday, Aug. 7 through Saturday, Aug. 13.

Starting Aug. 7, the operation titled Stay Alive on I-75 will seek to reduce traffic accidents involving commercial vehicles along the I-75 corridor, according to MSP.

During these the operation, motor carrier officers will focus on violations by commercial vehicles that are likely to contribute to a crash, including distracted driving, improper passing, speeding, and following too close, MSP said.

The troopers, however, will focus their attention on motor vehicles of all types engaging in the same driving behaviors, MSP said.

“The enforcement effort is part of our commitment to increasing traffic safety and reducing,” said Commander of MSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division Captain Richard Arnold. “This coordinated operation seeks to increase awareness of dangerous driving behaviors through high visibility enforcement on the I-75 freeway.”

The Stay Alive on I-75 initiative is part of the statewide Drive Towards Zero Deaths traffic safety campaign, which is based on the national strategy on highway safety that seeks to reduce the number of traffic deaths nationwide, MSP said.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.