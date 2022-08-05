Police: Man seriously injured in officer-involved shooting in Owosso

OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) - A man is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Owosso Thursday night.

According to a release from the Michigan State Police, officers were dispatched to the Avenue Bar and Grill for reports of a man banging on the door with a gun.

Police say the bar was closing at the time and there was no one inside the building.

When officers got there, they told the 39-year-old Owosso man to drop his gun, but he refused. One trooper fired two shots, hitting the suspect in the abdomen, MSP said.

The man suffered serious injuries and remains hospitalized, according to authorities.

Charges are expected to be sought against the suspect.

The shooting is under investigation and per MSP policy, the trooper involved has been placed on administrative leave until the investigation is finished.

