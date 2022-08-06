Hall of fame high school coach Leo “Smokey” Boyd dies.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -

TV5 has learned that hall of fame coach Leo “Smokey” Boyd has passed away at the age of 91.

Boyd was a great athlete in the 1940′s at Saginaw St. Peter and Paul High School and was also on Michigan State College’s 1952 National Champion football team.

He was a very distinguish high school coach. Leading St. Peter and Paul’s varsity boys basketball to the state finals in 1977 and 1978.

He coached Nouvel Catholic Central’s football team to the Class “C” state finals in 1987 and the track team to the Class “C” state Championship in 1989.

He compiled a 384-226 record in basketball at St. Peter and Paul and Bay City Central high schools and chalked up more victories than any other football coach in Saginaw County with a record of 309-112-4. he was named to both the Michigan football and basketball coaches association hall of fame along with being named a Saginaw County hall of famer and a Nouvel high school hall of famer.

the Nouvel football field was named after him in 1995.

His son Mike Boyd, who is also a member of the Michigan Coaches Hall of Fame is set to be inducted into the Saginaw County sports hall of fame this fall. making them a rare father and son combo to be inducted.

TV5 has also learned the Leo “Smokey” Boyd’s wife Betty passed away on July 26th.

Her obituary says she passed away peacefully at the age of 91.

