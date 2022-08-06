Hot & humid this weekend, rain chances Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking a hot and humid few days ahead for the weekend.

Rain chances will return going into the second half of the weekend into next week.

Past this rain chances, some relief from the humidity will be likely into next week too.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Weekend Outlook

Saturday could start the day with some patchy fog due to light winds and more moisture to work since humidity values will be staying high; dew points near 70.

Find ways to keep cool outdoors along with keeping yourself and your pets hydrated!

Saturday is looking drier and brighter compared to Sunday. Highs both days near 90. Winds today from the SW around 5-15 mph.

More sunshine Saturday; partly to mostly sunny skies can be expected. Still looking at mostly clear skies going into this evening. Increasing clouds from the west will be likely past midnight tonight. Lows will be mild near 70.

We can expect more clouds by Sunday AM along with a few showers and/or t-storm. Along a cold front later Sunday PM into Monday will be the best chance for rain and t-storms within the extended forecast. Early amounts around .5 - 1″ will be likely for many by Tuesday morning. Stay tuned for updates to this forecast.

Next Week

Monday will have another good chance to experience some appreciable rain and t-storm chances to start the new week. Behind a cold front Monday, less humidity and a “cool down” will be likely into next week.

Tuesday thru late week approaching next weekend is trending drier with more sunshine and less humidity.

Temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s will be likely. Much closer to average for early August.

Check out the 7 Day Forecast for your region here!

