Reports: Actress Anne Heche critical after crashing car into house, starting fire

LOS ANGELES (CNN) - Actress Anne Heche is in critical condition after driving into a Los Angeles home Friday.

Sources say Heche was behind the wheel of the vehicle that hit the home, causing it to erupt into flames.

She is known for her roles in the films “The Vanished” and “Six Days and Seven Nights.”

Firefighters extinguished the fire and rescued Heche from inside the vehicle.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.

Many first came to know Heche as Ellen DeGeneres’ girlfriend in the late 1990s.

They pair hasn’t been a couple in more than 20 years and Heche does not identify as gay.

