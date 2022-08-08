5K run raises funds for suicide prevention

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - More than 1,000 people laced up their sneakers and hit the pavement for the 20th annual Walk for Hope at Saginaw Valley State University on Sunday, Aug. 7.

“It’s a good time to bring people together whose lives have been impacted by suicide as well as want to help make a difference to prevent future deaths,” said Barb Smith, the founder of the Barb Smith Suicide Resource and Response Network who organized the depression and suicide awareness 5K walk and run.

The event helps raise awareness and sends a message of hope to people struggling with mental health or emotional issues. For those who have lost a loved one to suicide, it strives to provide a way to remember them.

Former Detroit Lions player Eric Hipple spoke at the event about losing his 15-year-old son to suicide.

“It’s also about celebrating his life and a way for me to engage in memory of him, but in a really pleasant way because I can look at others and help them out as they make things as they go through their journey as well,” Hipple said.

According to those in attendance, although it is sad to see the event grow each year because of suicides, there are positives to the growing turnout.

“What’s fantastic about that is we are getting the word out and people are coming. They are showing up, and I think with that comes even more hope because the more that we educate and are able to get the information out, the better prevention will be,” Hipple said.

In 2020, there were more than 44,000 people who died by suicide in the United States with 1,400 of those lives lost right here in Michigan. Money raised from the event will go to suicide prevention and awareness training and to provide aftercare for survivors.

