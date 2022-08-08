CAUGHT ON CAM: Robbers make off with more than $2 million in jewelry, police say

Caught on cam: Jewelry robbers in Bronx make off with more than $2M in goods. (SOURCE: NYPD CRIME STOPPERS)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Have you seen these men?

A video released by the New York Police Department Crime Stoppers caught the four of them in a criminal act.

Police said they were stealing jewelry from a store in the Bronx, coming into the shop and using a hammer to break through the display cases, while collecting jewelry pieces.

They got away with more than $2 million worth of merchandise, according to police.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The United States Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act with Vice President Kamala Harris...
Michigan senators promote benefits of Inflation Reduction Act
FILE - This photo combo shows, from left to right, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan,...
Father, son get life for hate crime in Ahmaud Arbery’s death
Caught on cam: Jewelry robbers in Bronx make off with more than $2M in goods.
WATCH: Jewelry robbers make off with more than $2 million in goods
FILE - Fetty Wap appears at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, N.J. on Aug. 26, 2019. Fetty...
Rapper Fetty Wap jailed after alleged FaceTime death threat