(Stacker) - Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of June of this year, national unemployment is at 3.5%, 0.1% lower than in May, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum, ranging from just 1.8% in Minnesota, to 4.9% in New Mexico and 5.5% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in Michigan using data from the BLS. Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in June 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

#50. Gratiot County

- Current Unemployment rate: 5.0%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -1.6%

-Total Labor Force: 17,249 (859 unemployed)

#49. Benzie County

- Current Unemployment rate: 5.0%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.0%

-Total Labor Force: 9,209 (460 unemployed)

#48. Jackson County

- Current Unemployment rate: 5.0%

--- 1 month change: +0.6%

--- 1 year change: -1.5%

-Total Labor Force: 73,765 (3,686 unemployed)

#47. Emmet County

- Current Unemployment rate: 5.0%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -1.0%

-Total Labor Force: 17,957 (900 unemployed)

#46. Wexford County

- Current Unemployment rate: 5.1%

--- 1 month change: +0.6%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

-Total Labor Force: 15,207 (773 unemployed)

#45. Alpena County

- Current Unemployment rate: 5.1%

--- 1 month change: +0.8%

--- 1 year change: -1.1%

-Total Labor Force: 13,782 (701 unemployed)

#44. Berrien County

- Current Unemployment rate: 5.1%

--- 1 month change: +0.7%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

-Total Labor Force: 72,413 (3,685 unemployed)

#43. Lenawee County

- Current Unemployment rate: 5.1%

--- 1 month change: +0.8%

--- 1 year change: -1.1%

-Total Labor Force: 44,847 (2,304 unemployed)

#42. Mason County

- Current Unemployment rate: 5.2%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.5%

-Total Labor Force: 13,802 (722 unemployed)

#41. Marquette County

- Current Unemployment rate: 5.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -0.6%

-Total Labor Force: 31,134 (1,643 unemployed)

#40. Sanilac County

- Current Unemployment rate: 5.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.6%

--- 1 year change: -1.5%

-Total Labor Force: 19,764 (1,053 unemployed)

#39. Van Buren County

- Current Unemployment rate: 5.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.7%

--- 1 year change: -1.5%

-Total Labor Force: 34,832 (1,858 unemployed)

#38. Isabella County

- Current Unemployment rate: 5.4%

--- 1 month change: +0.7%

--- 1 year change: -0.8%

-Total Labor Force: 32,352 (1,742 unemployed)

#37. Gogebic County

- Current Unemployment rate: 5.4%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -0.8%

-Total Labor Force: 5,653 (305 unemployed)

#36. Houghton County

- Current Unemployment rate: 5.4%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -0.5%

-Total Labor Force: 15,372 (830 unemployed)

#35. Monroe County

- Current Unemployment rate: 5.6%

--- 1 month change: +1.0%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

-Total Labor Force: 75,035 (4,165 unemployed)

#34. Iron County

- Current Unemployment rate: 5.6%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -0.8%

-Total Labor Force: 5,092 (283 unemployed)

#33. Bay County

- Current Unemployment rate: 5.6%

--- 1 month change: +0.7%

--- 1 year change: -1.1%

-Total Labor Force: 49,374 (2,760 unemployed)

#32. Calhoun County

- Current Unemployment rate: 5.6%

--- 1 month change: +0.7%

--- 1 year change: -2.1%

-Total Labor Force: 60,891 (3,427 unemployed)

#31. Delta County

- Current Unemployment rate: 5.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -0.9%

-Total Labor Force: 16,868 (958 unemployed)

#30. Manistee County

- Current Unemployment rate: 5.8%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -2.0%

-Total Labor Force: 10,823 (626 unemployed)

#29. Antrim County

- Current Unemployment rate: 5.8%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.5%

-Total Labor Force: 10,747 (624 unemployed)

#28. Kalkaska County

- Current Unemployment rate: 5.9%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.5%

-Total Labor Force: 8,282 (487 unemployed)

#27. Tuscola County

- Current Unemployment rate: 5.9%

--- 1 month change: +0.8%

--- 1 year change: -0.9%

-Total Labor Force: 23,450 (1,379 unemployed)

#26. Wayne County

- Current Unemployment rate: 5.9%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -3.6%

-Total Labor Force: 793,080 (46,734 unemployed)

#25. Mecosta County

- Current Unemployment rate: 6.0%

--- 1 month change: +0.6%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

-Total Labor Force: 18,163 (1,081 unemployed)

#24. Otsego County

- Current Unemployment rate: 6.1%

--- 1 month change: +0.8%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

-Total Labor Force: 12,050 (736 unemployed)

#23. Muskegon County

- Current Unemployment rate: 6.2%

--- 1 month change: +0.8%

--- 1 year change: -2.5%

-Total Labor Force: 78,217 (4,818 unemployed)

#22. Chippewa County

- Current Unemployment rate: 6.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.6%

--- 1 year change: -0.3%

-Total Labor Force: 16,528 (1,046 unemployed)

#21. Luce County

- Current Unemployment rate: 6.3%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -1.2%

-Total Labor Force: 2,209 (140 unemployed)

#20. Gladwin County

- Current Unemployment rate: 6.4%

--- 1 month change: +0.6%

--- 1 year change: -1.2%

-Total Labor Force: 10,015 (637 unemployed)

#19. Oceana County

- Current Unemployment rate: 6.5%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -0.8%

-Total Labor Force: 12,718 (822 unemployed)

#18. Genesee County

- Current Unemployment rate: 6.5%

--- 1 month change: +0.7%

--- 1 year change: -1.8%

-Total Labor Force: 179,859 (11,697 unemployed)

#17. Saginaw County

- Current Unemployment rate: 6.5%

--- 1 month change: +0.7%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

-Total Labor Force: 82,546 (5,405 unemployed)

#16. Iosco County

- Current Unemployment rate: 6.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.9%

--- 1 year change: -1.1%

-Total Labor Force: 10,674 (715 unemployed)

#15. Keweenaw County

- Current Unemployment rate: 6.8%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.6%

-Total Labor Force: 868 (59 unemployed)

#14. Presque Isle County

- Current Unemployment rate: 6.8%

--- 1 month change: +0.6%

--- 1 year change: -1.0%

-Total Labor Force: 5,163 (353 unemployed)

#13. Crawford County

- Current Unemployment rate: 7.0%

--- 1 month change: +0.7%

--- 1 year change: -0.7%

-Total Labor Force: 5,617 (393 unemployed)

#12. Ogemaw County

- Current Unemployment rate: 7.0%

--- 1 month change: +0.6%

--- 1 year change: -0.9%

-Total Labor Force: 8,547 (600 unemployed)

#11. Alcona County

- Current Unemployment rate: 7.1%

--- 1 month change: +1.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.3%

-Total Labor Force: 4,066 (288 unemployed)

#10. Schoolcraft County

- Current Unemployment rate: 7.1%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.2%

-Total Labor Force: 3,292 (235 unemployed)

#9. Alger County

- Current Unemployment rate: 7.2%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -0.7%

-Total Labor Force: 3,434 (247 unemployed)

#8. Lake County

- Current Unemployment rate: 7.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.7%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

-Total Labor Force: 4,118 (301 unemployed)

#7. Clare County

- Current Unemployment rate: 7.4%

--- 1 month change: +0.8%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

-Total Labor Force: 11,571 (859 unemployed)

#6. Arenac County

- Current Unemployment rate: 7.5%

--- 1 month change: +0.8%

--- 1 year change: -1.2%

-Total Labor Force: 6,074 (457 unemployed)

#5. Baraga County

- Current Unemployment rate: 7.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -0.4%

-Total Labor Force: 3,179 (246 unemployed)

#4. Ontonagon County

- Current Unemployment rate: 7.9%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.9%

-Total Labor Force: 2,177 (172 unemployed)

#3. Montmorency County

- Current Unemployment rate: 8.4%

--- 1 month change: +0.9%

--- 1 year change: -1.1%

-Total Labor Force: 3,170 (266 unemployed)

#2. Oscoda County

- Current Unemployment rate: 8.4%

--- 1 month change: +0.8%

--- 1 year change: -1.7%

-Total Labor Force: 2,807 (236 unemployed)

#1. Roscommon County

- Current Unemployment rate: 9.0%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.7%

-Total Labor Force: 7,768 (703 unemployed)

