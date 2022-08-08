Man in serious condition after truck runs through stop sign

VENICE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A crash in Shiawassee County sent two people to the hospital, one with minor injuries and the other in critical condition.

Deputies were sent to the crash at Lennon Road and S. Durand Road about 6:45 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8.

A 55-year-old female driver from Corunna was heading east on Lennon Road in a Consumers Energy truck.

The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office said she disregarded the stop sign at Durand Road and struck a white Chevrolet Silverado truck heading south on Durand Road.

The Consumers Energy truck flipped on its side, and the woman had to crawl out of the vehicle through the window, the sheriff’s office said. She received minor injuries.

A 30-year-old male driver from Corunna was trapped inside the Silverado and had to be freed by Venice Township firefighters. He is in serious condition with a possible broken leg, the sheriff’s office said.

Both were taken to Hurley Hospital by Corunna Area Ambulance. The crash is still under investigation.

