Neeley urges Flint City Council to pass $8.6 million in water credits

City of Flint sign
City of Flint sign(WNEM TV5)
By Anna Muckenfuss
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley is pushing the city council to pass a $8.6 million resolution in water credits.

Neeley’s office said if approved, all residential households would receive a $300 credit. The money comes from some of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

“I fully support this resolution, and I hope that the council will take action to provide immediate economic relief to Flint residents,” Neeley said.

The resolution was initially placed in front of the council on June 14, as part of the administration’s ARPA plan. The council chose to table the resolution at the July 20 meeting.

Following feedback from residents, Neeley’s office said he is exploring an option for residents to gift their water credits to others in greater need.

“We’re hearing from some kind people who say they don’t need help with their water bills and would like to help others,” Mayor Neeley said. “Allowing folks to transfer their water credits to those in greater need would help to maximize the potential economic relief that this can provide for our city.”

If passed, the credit will be automatically applied to all residential accounts with active meters, regardless of payment status. This means that the credit can be applied to past due water bills.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash at the intersection of Durand...
Man in serious condition after truck runs through stop sign
A Michigan State Police trooper confiscated three handguns during a traffic stop following...
Police: Handguns confiscated after vehicle stopped for doing doughnuts in intersection
Unemployment
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Michigan
Phone generic graphic
Gratiot Co. launches software to help with 911 calls