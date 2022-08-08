Neeley urges Flint City Council to pass $8.6 million in water credits

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley is pushing the city council to pass a $8.6 million resolution in water credits.

Neeley’s office said if approved, all residential households would receive a $300 credit. The money comes from some of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

“I fully support this resolution, and I hope that the council will take action to provide immediate economic relief to Flint residents,” Neeley said.

The resolution was initially placed in front of the council on June 14, as part of the administration’s ARPA plan. The council chose to table the resolution at the July 20 meeting.

Following feedback from residents, Neeley’s office said he is exploring an option for residents to gift their water credits to others in greater need.

“We’re hearing from some kind people who say they don’t need help with their water bills and would like to help others,” Mayor Neeley said. “Allowing folks to transfer their water credits to those in greater need would help to maximize the potential economic relief that this can provide for our city.”

If passed, the credit will be automatically applied to all residential accounts with active meters, regardless of payment status. This means that the credit can be applied to past due water bills.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.