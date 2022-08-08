Police: Flint woman arrested after fleeing crash

A 55-year-old Flint woman was arrested after allegedly fleeing a crash Saturday night.
A 55-year-old Flint woman was arrested after allegedly fleeing a crash Saturday night.(WILX)
By Katrenia Busch
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRCH RUN, Mich., - A 55-year-old Flint woman was arrested after allegedly fleeing a crash Saturday night.

It happened at 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 6 on Birch Run Road near Dixie Highway in Birch Run.

The Flint woman was driving a 2017 Ford Explorer when she rear-ended a 2012 Chevy Traverse, Michigan State Police said.

There was a 33-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, both from Southgate, in the Traverse. They were both treated at a local hospital for serious injuries, police said.

The Flint woman walked away from the crash, police said.

She was arrested and jailed for operating while intoxicated causing an injury crash.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The United States Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act with Vice President Kamala Harris...
Michigan senators promote benefits of Inflation Reduction Act
The Senate on Sunday passed Democrats' sweeping health care, tax and climate bill.
Michigan senators promote benefits of Inflation Reduction Act
Here's a look at the top stories we are working on this afternoon.
TV5 News Update- Monday afternoon, August 8
City of Flint sign
Neeley urges Flint City Council to pass $8.6 million in water credits