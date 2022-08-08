Police: Flint woman arrested after fleeing crash

BIRCH RUN, Mich., - A 55-year-old Flint woman was arrested after allegedly fleeing a crash Saturday night.

It happened at 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 6 on Birch Run Road near Dixie Highway in Birch Run.

The Flint woman was driving a 2017 Ford Explorer when she rear-ended a 2012 Chevy Traverse, Michigan State Police said.

There was a 33-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, both from Southgate, in the Traverse. They were both treated at a local hospital for serious injuries, police said.

The Flint woman walked away from the crash, police said.

She was arrested and jailed for operating while intoxicated causing an injury crash.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.