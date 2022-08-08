Police: Handguns confiscated after vehicle stopped for doing doughnuts in intersection

TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) – A Michigan State Police trooper confiscated three handguns during a traffic stop following reports of a large party being advertised on TikTok.

On Saturday, Aug. 6 about 1:25 a.m. a trooper was patrolling an area in Wells Township where authorities learned a large party was going to be held on Aug. 5.

While the trooper was patrolling the area, he found a vehicle with seven people in it doing doughnuts in the middle of an interception, Michigan State Police said.

The trooper then stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation and found three men were carrying handguns without permits, police said.

The guns were taken, and charges will be sought for carrying a concealed weapon, MSP said.

The men carrying the handguns were between the ages of 18 and 19 and from Lapeer and the Oxford area, MSP said.

