Scattered showers & t-storms Monday, humidity drops Tuesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The weekend saw plenty of heat and humidity in Mid-Michigan, but a break in that is expected this work week. Showers and thunderstorms are also expected today, but it’s that activity that will help lead to the break in the humidity. With more events around Mid-Michigan this week, the weather overall should cooperate!

Today

Scattered showers are already moving in from the west this morning providing wet areas on roadways. As you’re heading out, be sure to drive safe as there will be spray behind cars and temporarily reduced visibilities! Shower coverage should increase more late this morning and towards midday, but heading past dinner into the evening, coverage should start to decrease.

Scattered rain Monday will bring damp weather to Mid-Michigan. There will be breaks in between showers. (WNEM)

No severe weather is expected today, but with all of the moisture still in the atmosphere, any storms that do get going will be able to bring locally higher rainfall totals near 1″. Those totals will be very spotty, though. Otherwise, totals should only check in around a few hundredths, generally 0.25″ or less. Although not a lot of rain, it will be enough to hold us through most of the week.

Where we have downpours, totals near 1" are possible, but most should see a modest amount of rain averaging around 0.25". (WNEM)

The rain today is all as a cold front and low pressure move through. This will also keep a larger temperature split across Mid-Michigan, with 70 to 72 degrees in our northern counties, but closer to 81 for the Tri-Cities. In Flint, temperatures should still be able to come close to 85 degrees. We’ll stay muggy through the daytime, but once the cold front moves through late this evening, we’ll begin to see dew points fall. Today’s wind will also be from 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. It will be southwesterly, but turning northwesterly behind the cold front.

A cold front does bring a larger temperature split to Mid-Michigan today. (WNEM)

Tonight

Behind the cold front, clouds will also begin to decrease starting from the north. A few showers are possible early overnight, but generally most of the rain should already have come to an end. Lows will take a comfortable turn with numbers falling to around 59 for the Tri-Cities, but lows closer to 53 in our northern counties. The wind will turn northerly with a speed of 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Monday night cools off behind a cold front. (WNEM)

Tuesday

Although clouds will try to hang on farther south Tuesday morning, the general trend for the day will be decrease clouds with mostly sunny skies in the late afternoon and the evening. It will be a very nice day overall with lower humidity (dew points in the 50s), highs up to around 77 degrees, and a lighter wind from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Most of the Week Dry

The rest of the workweek still holds a drier pattern. We’ll keep an eye on Thursday morning where a few showers may be possible along a cold front, but that chance still looks quite low. Overall, that’s the only chance of rain through the rest of the workweek. Temperatures are also expected to warm slightly on Wednesday ahead of the cold front, lower 80s can be expected. That will break again behind that cold front into Thursday.

