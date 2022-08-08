Stubborn clouds tonight, less humid Tuesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Showers and thunderstorms have been scattered around Mid-Michigan again on Monday, following our previous round on Sunday.

Rain has likely not been as widespread as many have wanted with some areas luckier than others yesterday and today, but hopefully some healthy downpours have helped some. Our lingering humidity has helped with those downpours and it’s been quite muggy going back into last week. Although it will be a slow improvement, we should finally see the mugginess lose its grip, with a much more comfortable air mass on the way tomorrow.

This Evening & Overnight

Showers will remain possible through the early parts of this evening, but should taper off in coverage and intensity as the hours pass. Clouds will be fairly stubborn most of the night with our drying out process on the slower side, despite a cold front passing through the area.

Although our more substantial showers should come to an end this evening, some spotty areas of drizzle could linger overnight and early Tuesday, and if winds die down enough, some patchy fog could develop as well.

Low temperatures for Monday night. (WNEM)

Temperatures should fall a decent amount tonight, despite the clouds, with overnight lows expected to be in the 50s to low 60s. Winds will be out of the northerly direction around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Tuesday

Clouds and drizzle, and perhaps a light shower off of Lake Huron in the Thumb, could linger early Tuesday. However we should see things gradually improve through the day as high pressure noses into the region.

Skies should clear out a bit through the day, with just some fair weather clouds developing in the afternoon here and there. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies for the second half of the day.

High temperatures are expected to be in the 70s on Tuesday. (WNEM)

Highs should be cooler and more comfortable on Tuesday, with upper 60s to middle 70s expected, coolest near the lakeshore with a northerly wind coming off of Lake Huron. That wind should be around 5 to 10 miles per hour. It should feel much less humid... finally!

Dry weather lasts through Tuesday evening and overnight. Going into Wednesday, lows will settle in the very pleasant 50s.

The humidity outlook for this week. (WNEM)

The humidity outlook for this week.

