150K+ Michigan kids eligible for free, low-cost childcare

LANSING, Mich., (WNEM) – Almost half of kids under the age of 12 are now eligible for free or low-cost childcare as a bipartisan expansion that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced on Tuesday.

The expansion now includes an additional 150k Michigan kids and their families than the previous year and builds on the Governor’s commitment to lowering costs for working families. She launched the Mi Tri-Share Child Care Program, seeking affordable childcare for Michigan families. Families earning up to $55k may also qualify for childcare assistance.

More families are eligible for help paying for childcare and to help families know if they are likely to qualify, Gov. Whitmer partnered with the Michigan Department of Education and Early Childhood Investment Corporation to create an online eligibility calculator.

“Childcare is often the biggest expense in a family’s budget. That’s why I’m working across the aisle to put more money in their pockets by lowering the cost of childcare and helping more parents go to work knowing their child is safe, happy, healthy, and learning,” Gov. Whitmer said. “As parents, we all want what’s best for our children. This expansion will help more families pick a childcare provider that’s right for their child—and their budget. I’m proud of the progress we’ve made to support young kids and families, and we’re not done working to make Michigan a great state to raise a family.”

“As a parent, I know that childcare is a critical part of each family’s budget,” said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. “This historic expansion of childcare to 150,000 more kids and their families will lower costs, help parents get back to work, and ensure kids have the support they need to succeed after a tough few years. Gov. Whitmer and I will keep working to support childcare professionals and providers, while making affordable, high-quality childcare accessible for families in every Michigan community.”

“Quality childcare is a great investment in children’s education,” said State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice. “Childcare can be an important part of our children’s cognitive, physical, and social development, for success in and beyond the classroom. It is also a critical component of economic development, to facilitate parents’ employment. I thank Gov. Whitmer and the state legislature for their leadership in expanding this opportunity to more Michigan families.”

“Michigan needs talent, and talent needs childcare. Working parents can’t be effective in the workplace if they’re concerned about their children. That’s why I’m proud of the bipartisan action the Governor and Legislature has taken to make childcare more affordable and accessible,” Executive Advisor at the Small Business Association of Michigan and member of the Michigan Women’s Commission, Kelli Saunders stated. “We still have mothers that haven’t returned to the workforce. Lowering childcare costs can be a gamechanger for families.”

“We’ve heard from thousands of families across Michigan that finding an affordable, quality childcare program is stressful. Thanks to the bipartisan expansion of childcare access, more families are now eligible for free or low-cost childcare; however, far too many families do not know if they qualify,” Chief Executive Officer of the Early Childhood Investment Corporation (ECIC) Dawne Bell said. “To help support families with young children, ECIC is proud to have helped create a simple tool that lets families know quickly if they can lower their childcare costs.”

“Traverse Connect is pleased to see the historic investments our state has made over the past year to increase access to affordable childcare,” President and CEO of Traverse Connect Warren Call said. “Northern Michigan businesses and its workforce depend upon accessible and high-quality childcare to thrive and grow.”

To qualify for the Child Development and Care Program (commonly called the childcare subsidy), families must:

· Have a child under age 13

· Need childcare because they’re working or going to school

· Have a qualifying income, up to:

· $36,620 for a family of 2

· $46,060 for a family of 3

· $55,500 for a family of 4

Families interested in learning more can visit Michigan.gov/childcare for a complete list of reasons they may qualify for low or no cost childcare and qualifying income levels for larger families.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.