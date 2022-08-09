Bay City man sentenced to 15 years in prison for child porn

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A Bay City man was sentenced to prison for possessing hundreds of images and videos of child pornography.

On Aug. 4, 34-year-old Justin Zube, of Bay City, was sentenced to 15 years in prison following his conviction by a federal jury of having inappropriate images and video of minors under the age of 12, according to United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison.

Zube was convicted in April following a three-day trial. Zube was being investigated by Michigan State Police and federal investigators after authorities received a tip from Snapchat and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Authorities raided Zube’s Bay City home in February 2020, and found multiple devices that had more than 300 images and videos of child porn.

This isn’t the first time Zube was found with this kind of material, according to the Justice Department. He was previously convicted of possessing child sexually abusive material in Bay County Circuit Court back in 2014.

Ison praised the work of federal investigators.

“Victims depicted in child pornography are not only victimized by their abusers, but also by the individuals who collect and view the images and videos,” Ison said. “My office appreciates the work of the FBI and Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Computer Crimes Unit for their dedication to investigating crimes against children and holding those who possess these images accountable.”

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.