Director of Michigan’s Unemployment Agency Julia Dale visits Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Director of the State of Michigan’s Unemployment Agency Julia Dale is visiting the Saginaw unemployment office as she hopes to fix issues the agency has faced since the beginning of the pandemic.

“We know that everyone is eager to see change and reform. You know we’re ready for consistent and steady leadership at the UIA. And I’m happy for the opportunity that we have as a team to be able to provide that,” Dale said.

Dale gave an update on the number of overpayment waivers the UIA has given out, as previously mentioned in July.

This provides relief to people who during the pandemic followed the rules as they navigated the unemployment benefits system. The waivers cover both state and federal benefits.

“So far, we’ve issued over 62,000 waivers. And we continue to evaluate claims in populations, and we plan on issuing more in the future,” Dale said.

“We’re continuing to work with our partners at the Department of Labor. And we’re able to secure suspension on any collection activity. And we also continue to partner with law local law enforcement and with the attorney general’s office to make sure that any bad actors are brought to justice,” Dale said.

Dale tells us most of the backlog of unemployment payments from claims in 2020 has been cleared. Dale says if you need to know about the status of your unemployment benefits, don’t hesitate to ask.

“We want to encourage people that if they have a question about their claim, they have a question related to unemployment, please take advantage of booking an appointment either in person or virtual with our office,” Dale added.

