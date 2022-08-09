Flint City Council delays vote on $300 water credit

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint City Council has again delayed a vote on a $300 credit for residents’ water bills.

In a unanimous vote, the council sent the resolution back to committee to refine the parameters for the credit.

The resolution to give city residents the equivalent of three months of an average water bill would total $8.6 million in funding under the American Rescue Plan Act.

Concerns arose after a representative from the water department stated that even with the credit, residents who had not paid their bill since June 31, 2021 would still have their water cut off.

“It’s not going to hurt anything,” said city council member Ladel Lewis. “All they can do we just make things better. I don’t want to just give in just because it’s in council. No, I definitely think we need to work some things.”

The mayor’s office introduced the bill to the council in mid-June. This will be the second time the resolution has been sent back to committee.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.