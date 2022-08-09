Flint Police seize 3 kilograms of fentanyl, arrest 3 suspects

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Three suspects are in custody after the Flint Police Department’s Special Investigating Unit seized 3 kilograms of fentanyl during an operation on July 1.

The suspects were taken into custody after authorities executed search warrants. The 3 kilograms have a street value of $500,000, according to Flint Police Chief Terence Green.

Green and Mayor Sheldon Neeley said the major bust saved lives. This is the largest drug bust the city of Flint has seen for 2022, according to Neeley.

Green added fentanyl is a major issue in the city of Flint as well as Genesee County.

Flint has seen 432 non-fatal drug overdoses so far this year, Green said. During July, there were 64 non-fatal overdoses in the city. Flint has experienced 41 overdose deaths, including six in July, according to Green.

At this time, it’s unclear how this quantity of narcotics arrived in Genesee County.

While the investigation is still ongoing, the three suspects are expected to be formally charged soon.

