Genesee Co. mother sentenced to probation in elementary school THC gummies case

Melinda Gaticia
Melinda Gaticia(Genesee County Sheriff's Office)
By Katrenia Busch
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIO, Mich., (WNEM) – A Clio mother, whose child took THC gummies to Egerton Elementary School sending multiple students to the hospital, was sentenced to probation.

Melinda Gatica accepted a plea deal earlier this year after she was facing second-degree child abuse charges. She pleaded down to fourth-degree child abuse.

On Tuesday, Aug. 9, Gatica was sentenced to one year probation. She was also ordered to serve 200 hours of community service, have no contact with the victim, and pay $1,153.71 in restitution.

If Gatica follows the terms of her sentencing, the charge will be dismissed and she will not serve jail time.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Director of the State of Michigan’s Unemployment Agency Julia Dale is visiting the Saginaw...
Director of Michigan’s Unemployment Agency Julia Dale visits Saginaw
Sanford using federal funds to help in flood recovery
Sanford using federal funds to help in flood recovery
STARS bus
STARS lowering rates for bus fare on Oct. 1, Sept. postponed because of delays
More than 16K new COVID-19 cases reported in Michigan