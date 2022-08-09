Genesee Co. mother sentenced to probation in elementary school THC gummies case

CLIO, Mich., (WNEM) – A Clio mother, whose child took THC gummies to Egerton Elementary School sending multiple students to the hospital, was sentenced to probation.

Melinda Gatica accepted a plea deal earlier this year after she was facing second-degree child abuse charges. She pleaded down to fourth-degree child abuse.

On Tuesday, Aug. 9, Gatica was sentenced to one year probation. She was also ordered to serve 200 hours of community service, have no contact with the victim, and pay $1,153.71 in restitution.

If Gatica follows the terms of her sentencing, the charge will be dismissed and she will not serve jail time.

